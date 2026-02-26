Le Pen's Presidential Run Hinges on Court Verdict

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right party, has stated that she will not pursue the presidency in the forthcoming election if a Paris appeals court enforces the wearing of an electronic bracelet linked to accusations of misusing European Union funds.

The court's decision, to be announced on July 7, is being anxiously awaited by Le Pen, who is appealing a March 2025 ruling accusing her and other National Rally members of misappropriating EU funds earmarked for parliamentary use in favor of party activities from 2004 to 2016.

Should she be barred from running, Le Pen hinted that her protege, Jordan Bardella, might step into the fray. If cleared, Le Pen remains a prominent contender to succeed Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 presidential race.

