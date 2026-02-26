Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

Iran and the United States conducted significant indirect negotiations in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear program, marking a pivotal opportunity for diplomacy as military tensions escalate in the Middle East. With President Trump advocating for a halt to Iran's uranium enrichment, both nations are under pressure to strike a deal.

The talks, mediated by Oman, follow a series of conflicts, including a 12-day war in June. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued stark warnings against military action, emphasizing the potentially devastating regional implications of any conflict.

The discussions are set against a backdrop of skepticism. While Iran has paused uranium enrichment, it has blocked IAEA inspections, fueling concerns over its nuclear intentions. The outcome of these talks could determine the next steps for US diplomacy and military strategy in the region.

