Melania Trump to Chair Historic UN Security Council Meeting

Melania Trump will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting as the U.S. assumes the monthly rotating presidency. Emphasizing education for peace and tolerance, it marks the first time a sitting U.S. First Lady presides over the council. Meanwhile, President Trump aims to reform and support the UN.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:08 IST
Melania Trump to Chair Historic UN Security Council Meeting
First Lady Melania Trump is set to make history as she chairs a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday. The session marks the United States' rotation into the monthly presidency of the council. Melania Trump's focus will be on promoting education to foster global tolerance and peace, according to a statement from her office.

This event is notable as it will be the first instance of a sitting American First Lady presiding over the 15-member council. While her husband, President Donald Trump, has frequently criticized the UN as ineffective, he recently expressed a willingness to support the organization. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative, he called for reforms and pledged financial assistance to ensure the UN's continued viability.

President Trump's objective with the Board of Peace is to oversee and ensure the proper functioning of the United Nations, aiming to resolve global conflicts. Despite some world leaders' concerns that the board may overshadow the UN, Trump insisted on strengthening the organization's infrastructure and capabilities for future effectiveness.

