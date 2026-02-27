Controversial Glacier Reform Sparks Debate in Argentina
Argentina's Senate passed a reform modifying Andean glacier protections, championed by President Javier Milei to attract mining investments. The measure, despite protests from environmentalists, was approved with a 40-31 vote margin, marking a significant shift in Argentina's environmental and economic policies.
Argentina's Senate has passed a contentious reform that alters protections for Andean glaciers. This move, initiated by the libertarian government of President Javier Milei, aims to open opportunities for mining companies and boost investment.
The reform has sparked protests from environmental groups concerned about the potential ecological impact. Despite these protests, the bill passed in the Senate with 40 votes in favor and 31 against.
This legislative development signifies a critical juncture in Argentina's approach to balancing environmental concerns with economic expansion, particularly in the extractive industries.
