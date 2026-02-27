Open War Erupts Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared on Friday that the country is now in an 'open war' with neighboring Afghanistan. The bold statement came as both nations reported significant casualties following a night of heightened conflict.

'Our cup of patience has overflowed,' Asif stated, marking the end of diplomatic restraint as Islamabad officially acknowledged the breakdown of its relationship with Kabul. This announcement signals a critical shift in South Asian geopolitics as both nations brace for potential further conflict.

The tensions have been simmering for some time, with sporadic skirmishes along the border, but recent developments signal a more entrenched hostility. Analysts fear this could lead to a more comprehensive regional crisis, affecting the broader geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)