Open War Erupts Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced an 'open war' with Afghanistan, citing that Islamabad's patience had run out. This comes as escalating tensions between the two nations have resulted in heavy losses on both sides. Asif declared that Pakistan could no longer restrain itself.
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared on Friday that the country is now in an 'open war' with neighboring Afghanistan. The bold statement came as both nations reported significant casualties following a night of heightened conflict.
'Our cup of patience has overflowed,' Asif stated, marking the end of diplomatic restraint as Islamabad officially acknowledged the breakdown of its relationship with Kabul. This announcement signals a critical shift in South Asian geopolitics as both nations brace for potential further conflict.
The tensions have been simmering for some time, with sporadic skirmishes along the border, but recent developments signal a more entrenched hostility. Analysts fear this could lead to a more comprehensive regional crisis, affecting the broader geopolitical landscape.
