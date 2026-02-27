Left Menu

Democracy in Action: Jharkhand Awaits Results of Urban Local Body Elections

Vote counting is proceeding for elections in 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand. With stringent security, results are expected soon, except for Dhanbad, which may extend counting till Saturday. The polls saw over 63% turnout, with elections held for various municipal posts across nine corporations, parishes, and panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:12 IST
Vote counting is underway in Jharkhand for elections across 48 urban local bodies, with officials maintaining tight security. The counting of ballots began around 8 am, as stated by State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad, who added that the sorting of ballot papers has commenced and initial results are anticipated within a few hours.

The elections, held on February 23, saw over 63% of the 43 lakh voters participate. Different-colored ballots were used to elect councillors and mayors or chairpersons. Except for Dhanbad, where counting may proceed until Saturday, results for the other 47 ULBs are expected by Friday night, according to Prasad.

Elections took place for various municipal roles across nine corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats. Of the 1,087 wards, 1,042 held elections while others had unopposed winners or vacant nominations. A total of 562 candidates, with significant representation from women, are vying for mayoral or chairperson roles, whereas 5,562 candidates are contesting for ward councillor positions.

