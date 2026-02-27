Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election
Ahead of Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election, polls suggest Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats could end nearly four years of cross-partisan governance, coming close to a majority with left-wing parties. The right-wing bloc, led by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, trails behind.
Recent opinion polls indicate that Denmark's upcoming March 24 parliamentary election could see Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats and left-wing allies nearing a parliamentary majority, potentially ending nearly four years of cross-party governance.
The election will test whether Danes commend Frederiksen for her international leadership and Greenland sovereignty stance or criticize her for perceived domestic policy negligence. Surveys reveal the left-leaning bloc securing 87-88 seats in Denmark's 179-seat parliament, slightly short of majority control.
Contrarily, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen's Liberal Party-led right bloc is expected to secure 73 to 77 seats, with Greenland and Faroe Islands potentially playing a crucial role. Traditionally aligned blocs face new challenges following the support decline of the 2022 cross-party coalition by Social Democrats and Moderates.
