Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election

Recent opinion polls indicate that Denmark's upcoming March 24 parliamentary election could see Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats and left-wing allies nearing a parliamentary majority, potentially ending nearly four years of cross-party governance.

The election will test whether Danes commend Frederiksen for her international leadership and Greenland sovereignty stance or criticize her for perceived domestic policy negligence. Surveys reveal the left-leaning bloc securing 87-88 seats in Denmark's 179-seat parliament, slightly short of majority control.

Contrarily, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen's Liberal Party-led right bloc is expected to secure 73 to 77 seats, with Greenland and Faroe Islands potentially playing a crucial role. Traditionally aligned blocs face new challenges following the support decline of the 2022 cross-party coalition by Social Democrats and Moderates.

