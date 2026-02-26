Denmark's Election Amid U.S. Pressure Over Greenland

Denmark is set for a pivotal parliamentary election on March 24, as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen aims to translate rising public support into votes. Her firm resistance to U.S. pressure concerning Greenland has resonated with the electorate, boosting her popularity amid domestic challenges.

Frederiksen's leadership on the international stage is at the forefront, having garnered attention for her deft handling of Denmark's COVID-19 pandemic response and securing European backing for Ukraine. This election will test whether her foreign policy decisions outweigh domestic criticisms in the eyes of Danish voters.

Critics point to dissatisfaction over rising living costs and welfare pressures, suggesting that her government may have overlooked crucial issues at home. The outcome of the election will reveal whether the electorate prioritizes international leadership or demands greater focus on domestic affairs.