Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a parliamentary election for March 24, seeking to leverage increased backing from her stance against U.S. pressure concerning Greenland.

Frederiksen, who has rallied European leaders against former President Donald Trump's interest in the Arctic island, aims to define Denmark's relationship with the United States while emphasizing European unity. Her leadership has gained international recognition through her successes in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Ukraine.

This election will gauge Frederiksen's public support at home, where her coalition faces challenges due to dissatisfaction with domestic policies and rising living costs. The coalition, formed as a crisis response, risks losing its majority as political parties revert to traditional alignments.

