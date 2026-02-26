Left Menu

Denmark's Crucial Election Amid Greenland Standoff

Denmark is set to hold a parliamentary election on March 24, as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seeks support amid tensions with the U.S. over Greenland. Her leadership will be tested on domestic and international fronts, as her coalition faces potential losses and redefined political alignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:44 IST
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a parliamentary election for March 24, seeking to leverage increased backing from her stance against U.S. pressure concerning Greenland.

Frederiksen, who has rallied European leaders against former President Donald Trump's interest in the Arctic island, aims to define Denmark's relationship with the United States while emphasizing European unity. Her leadership has gained international recognition through her successes in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Ukraine.

This election will gauge Frederiksen's public support at home, where her coalition faces challenges due to dissatisfaction with domestic policies and rising living costs. The coalition, formed as a crisis response, risks losing its majority as political parties revert to traditional alignments.

