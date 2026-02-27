Labour's Crumbling Red Wall: Green Party's Historic Win in Greater Manchester

In a shocking political upset, the Green Party has clinched a historic victory in Greater Manchester, toppling a Labour stronghold in the seat of Gorton and Denton. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows to combat extremism in politics, responding to the Labour Party's significant setback.

The win by Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer, with Labour falling to third place behind Nigel Farage's Reform UK, intensifies political pressure on Starmer. As voices within the Labour Party express dissatisfaction with their election strategy, Starmer remains committed to delivering promised changes he advocated during his 2024 landslide victory.

Results of this election exemplify shifting voter loyalties, with the electorate increasingly fragmented across Britain. This transformation poses challenges for both Labour and Reform UK as they adjust strategies in anticipation of future elections. Meanwhile, the Green Party aims to capitalize on its momentum, targeting at least 30 seats in Parliament.

