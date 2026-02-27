Left Menu

BJP Accuses Indira Gandhi of Foreign Compromise

The BJP accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of succumbing to foreign pressure, citing books that suggest influence from the CIA and KGB. Allegations include financial exchanges, foreign policy decisions, and Indo-Soviet economic agreements. The BJP claims these actions jeopardize the Congress's respectability today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:10 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched serious accusations against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging compromises influenced by external forces during her time in power. The BJP claims she was subjected to the influences of the CIA and the KGB, compromising national interests.

Addressing these allegations, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, risks losing credibility if the historical instances of foreign influence are exposed. The accusations center around financial transactions allegedly received from the CIA and KGB during Indira Gandhi's administration.

The BJP further criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for what it described as propaganda against the current Indo-US interim trade deal, highlighting a history of political compromise. Counter-allegations have been aimed at the Congress portraying national interest betrayal during their rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

