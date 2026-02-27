BJP Accuses Indira Gandhi of Foreign Compromise
The BJP accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of succumbing to foreign pressure, citing books that suggest influence from the CIA and KGB. Allegations include financial exchanges, foreign policy decisions, and Indo-Soviet economic agreements. The BJP claims these actions jeopardize the Congress's respectability today.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched serious accusations against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging compromises influenced by external forces during her time in power. The BJP claims she was subjected to the influences of the CIA and the KGB, compromising national interests.
Addressing these allegations, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, risks losing credibility if the historical instances of foreign influence are exposed. The accusations center around financial transactions allegedly received from the CIA and KGB during Indira Gandhi's administration.
The BJP further criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for what it described as propaganda against the current Indo-US interim trade deal, highlighting a history of political compromise. Counter-allegations have been aimed at the Congress portraying national interest betrayal during their rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do the same: PM Modi.
Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes: PM Modi.
People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.