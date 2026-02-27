Kejriwal Cleared: AAP Celebrates Court Verdict in Excise Case

In a significant development, Gujarat AAP leaders welcomed the court's decision to discharge their national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case in Delhi. The verdict, which raised questions about the ruling BJP's intentions, was seen as a triumph for Kejriwal and his party.

Calling the charges against them an attempt to tarnish the political reputation of key AAP figures, Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi accused the BJP of using legal frameworks unjustly. He declared that this decision exposes the truth, marking a day of celebration across Gujarat.

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and Gopal Italia reflected on the strengthened confidence within the party. They emphasized the integrity and efforts of AAP leaders, with Italia highlighting the transformative impact of the AAP's education model in Delhi, which resonated with voters in Gujarat.