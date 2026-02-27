Left Menu

Kejriwal Cleared: AAP Celebrates Court Verdict in Excise Case

Gujarat AAP leaders praised the court's decision to discharge Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case, criticizing BJP's alleged conspiracy. The verdict, seen as a victory for AAP, highlighted the misuse of power and bolstered the confidence of AAP supporters in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:13 IST
Kejriwal Cleared: AAP Celebrates Court Verdict in Excise Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Gujarat AAP leaders welcomed the court's decision to discharge their national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case in Delhi. The verdict, which raised questions about the ruling BJP's intentions, was seen as a triumph for Kejriwal and his party.

Calling the charges against them an attempt to tarnish the political reputation of key AAP figures, Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi accused the BJP of using legal frameworks unjustly. He declared that this decision exposes the truth, marking a day of celebration across Gujarat.

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and Gopal Italia reflected on the strengthened confidence within the party. They emphasized the integrity and efforts of AAP leaders, with Italia highlighting the transformative impact of the AAP's education model in Delhi, which resonated with voters in Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

 Global
2
Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes: PM Modi.

Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worth...

 India
3
Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate

Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political ...

 Bangladesh
4
Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do the same: PM Modi.

Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026