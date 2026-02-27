Gujarat Dams at Risk: Urgent Repairs Needed for Structural Safety
The Gujarat State Dam Safety Organization has raised alarms over the structural integrity of major dams, Demi III and Machhu II, and identified deficiencies in eight others. A report tabled in the state assembly highlights poor concrete quality, leakage, and damages, prompting urgent repairs to ensure dam safety.
In a critical assessment, the Gujarat State Dam Safety Organization has flagged major structural issues in Demi III and Machhu II dams in Morbi district. The report, presented in the state assembly, focuses on the safety of 524 ''specified dams'' across the state, revealing severe deficiencies in construction quality.
The most pressing concerns include non-destructive test results showing poor concrete strength and potential reinforcement corrosion at Demi III dam. Similar issues plague the Machhu II dam, with significant leakage found in the inspection gallery of the additional spillway, necessitating immediate gate replacement.
Several other reservoirs, including Don, Bharapar, and Khambhala dams, are also on the organization's radar for serious damage and structural vulnerabilities. The report urges completion of repair works before the monsoon season to prevent further deterioration and ensure the safety of these critical infrastructures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
