Left Menu

Accent Controversy: Zubair's Tweet Sparks Outrage

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair faced backlash for allegedly mocking Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Hindi accent. Social media users called for legal action, labeling the comments as racist. Ministers defended Assam's diverse linguistic identity, criticizing the elitism in Zubair's remarks while noting past communal speeches by Sarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:58 IST
Accent Controversy: Zubair's Tweet Sparks Outrage
Zubair
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Altnews, was criticized on social media for allegedly mocking the Hindi accent of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The controversy erupted over Zubair's comments about Sarma's large family in relation to Assam's legislation on families with more than three children. Some users called the remarks racist and demanded legal action.

Using his X handle 'zoo_bear', Zubair shared a screenshot of an April 2020 post by Sarma, featuring a family photo, to highlight his point. The chief minister's statement on a new law against polygamy led to Zubair's controversial post. Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika and Prasanta Phukan defended the regional diversity of language and unity in India.

While the controversy stirred debates on social media about linguistic identity and political correctness, several users questioned why similar outrage wasn't directed at Sarma's previous divisive speeches. The discussion touched on themes of elitism, multiculturalism, and selective outrage in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026