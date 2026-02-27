Accent Controversy: Zubair's Tweet Sparks Outrage

On Friday, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Altnews, was criticized on social media for allegedly mocking the Hindi accent of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The controversy erupted over Zubair's comments about Sarma's large family in relation to Assam's legislation on families with more than three children. Some users called the remarks racist and demanded legal action.

Using his X handle 'zoo_bear', Zubair shared a screenshot of an April 2020 post by Sarma, featuring a family photo, to highlight his point. The chief minister's statement on a new law against polygamy led to Zubair's controversial post. Assam ministers Pijush Hazarika and Prasanta Phukan defended the regional diversity of language and unity in India.

While the controversy stirred debates on social media about linguistic identity and political correctness, several users questioned why similar outrage wasn't directed at Sarma's previous divisive speeches. The discussion touched on themes of elitism, multiculturalism, and selective outrage in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)