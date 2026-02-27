Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail
A Kollam court granted bail to ex-TDB official K S Baiju in the Sabarimala gold loss case after a 90-day lapse without a charge sheet. Baiju, the seventh accused, was granted bail in related cases, allowing his forthcoming release from jail. Investigations continue, with charges expected soon.
- Country:
- India
A Kollam court granted bail on Friday to a former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official involved in the Sabarimala gold loss scandal. Judge Mohit CS of the Vigilance Court approved the release of K S Baiju, the ex-Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, due to a delay in the charge sheet filing by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Baiju, allegedly linked to the gold disappearance from Dwarapalaka plates, was previously granted bail in another case concerning gold loss from the Sreekovil doorframes. This development allows Baiju, among the seventh set of individuals implicated, to be freed, barring a new arrest.
The SIT points to Unnikrishnan Potty as the primary suspect after receiving gold artifacts from Baiju in 2019. Elsewhere, jewelry firm owner Govardhan Roddam seeks bail; SIT promises charge sheet completion by March 31, a deadline eagerly anticipated for further investigative revelations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TDB Backs East Ocyon Bio to Develop CAR-NK-based Cell Therapies
TDB Backs IIT-Delhi Spin-Off’s AI Diagnostic Platform 'Ayukriyam Innovations'
TDB Backs CarbonCraft’s Ultra-Low Carbon Building Tiles
TDB Backs Indigenous Vet Hormone Plant 'Biovet' to Cut Imports
India Backs High-Speed Underwater Tech in TDB–Xalten Pact