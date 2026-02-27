Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Former Official Granted Bail

A Kollam court granted bail to ex-TDB official K S Baiju in the Sabarimala gold loss case after a 90-day lapse without a charge sheet. Baiju, the seventh accused, was granted bail in related cases, allowing his forthcoming release from jail. Investigations continue, with charges expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kollam court granted bail on Friday to a former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official involved in the Sabarimala gold loss scandal. Judge Mohit CS of the Vigilance Court approved the release of K S Baiju, the ex-Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, due to a delay in the charge sheet filing by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Baiju, allegedly linked to the gold disappearance from Dwarapalaka plates, was previously granted bail in another case concerning gold loss from the Sreekovil doorframes. This development allows Baiju, among the seventh set of individuals implicated, to be freed, barring a new arrest.

The SIT points to Unnikrishnan Potty as the primary suspect after receiving gold artifacts from Baiju in 2019. Elsewhere, jewelry firm owner Govardhan Roddam seeks bail; SIT promises charge sheet completion by March 31, a deadline eagerly anticipated for further investigative revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

