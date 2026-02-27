Delhi Excise Officer Kidnapped and Assaulted at Gunpoint
A Delhi excise department constable and his driver were kidnapped and assaulted by a group of armed men while probing illegal liquor activities. They were taken to a remote location, beaten, and robbed. The attackers threatened them against interfering in liquor smuggling operations. Police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi excise department constable and his private driver were reportedly kidnapped and assaulted at gunpoint by a group of 10 to 12 unidentified men, an official disclosed on Friday.
According to the FIR filed at Shalimar Bagh police station on February 23, the victims were allegedly transported to a liquor warehouse located at the Delhi-Haryana border, where they were physically beaten and robbed of their possessions. The complainant, constable Naresh Chand Sharma, detailed that the incident occurred while they were gathering intelligence on illegal liquor trade.
The attackers, some brandishing sticks and a firearm, reportedly thrashed the victims and issued death threats. They seized Sharma's wallet, which contained his identity card and Rs 8,000, and took control over their vehicle, driving them to Bahadurgarh in Haryana. The group allegedly recorded videos as further intimidation, before releasing them back in Delhi. Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage as part of ongoing efforts to apprehend the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
E-rickshaw Arrest: Illicit Liquor Smuggling Busted in Delhi
Crackdown on Cough Syrup Smuggling: Allahabad High Court Denies Bail
Ex-Model Ranya Rao Charged in Rs 102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Scandal
Crackdown on Smuggling: Polish-Belarusian Network Dismantled
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Network