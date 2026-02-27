Delhi Excise Officer Kidnapped and Assaulted at Gunpoint

A Delhi excise department constable and his private driver were reportedly kidnapped and assaulted at gunpoint by a group of 10 to 12 unidentified men, an official disclosed on Friday.

According to the FIR filed at Shalimar Bagh police station on February 23, the victims were allegedly transported to a liquor warehouse located at the Delhi-Haryana border, where they were physically beaten and robbed of their possessions. The complainant, constable Naresh Chand Sharma, detailed that the incident occurred while they were gathering intelligence on illegal liquor trade.

The attackers, some brandishing sticks and a firearm, reportedly thrashed the victims and issued death threats. They seized Sharma's wallet, which contained his identity card and Rs 8,000, and took control over their vehicle, driving them to Bahadurgarh in Haryana. The group allegedly recorded videos as further intimidation, before releasing them back in Delhi. Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage as part of ongoing efforts to apprehend the culprits.

