Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Janshakti Janta Dal's Legislative Council Bid

Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, declares the party's intention to contest upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. The Council has 75 members, and terms for several MLCs end in November. Yadav, expelled from RJD in May, aims to strengthen his political influence despite past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Janshakti Janta Dal's chief, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced his party's plans to contest elections for the Bihar Legislative Council, targeting several key seats as the terms of current MLCs conclude this November.

The Legislative Council, composed of 75 members, sees periodic elections as one-third retire every two years. The upcoming polls are crucial, especially for graduates' and teachers' constituencies in Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga, and Kosi.

Yadav, having been expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad earlier this year, is attempting to carve out a new political pathway, leveraging these elections to bolster his party's presence and his own influence amid past personal controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

