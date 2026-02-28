Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Janshakti Janta Dal's Legislative Council Bid

Janshakti Janta Dal's chief, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced his party's plans to contest elections for the Bihar Legislative Council, targeting several key seats as the terms of current MLCs conclude this November.

The Legislative Council, composed of 75 members, sees periodic elections as one-third retire every two years. The upcoming polls are crucial, especially for graduates' and teachers' constituencies in Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga, and Kosi.

Yadav, having been expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad earlier this year, is attempting to carve out a new political pathway, leveraging these elections to bolster his party's presence and his own influence amid past personal controversies.

