Israel's Preemptive Strike Against Iran: A Nation on High Alert

Israel declared a state of emergency, launching preemptive attacks on Iran. Civilians are urged to stay close to bomb shelters. The IDF has issued warnings for the public to be prepared for potential missile threats. Air India flights from Tel Aviv are suspended as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented move, Israel has declared a state of emergency across the country following a preemptive strike on Iran, announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has issued warnings, urging civilians to remain near bomb shelters as sirens echoed throughout the nation. The public has been advised against non-essential travel.

Passengers at Tel Aviv's airport, including those checking in for Air India flight AI 140 to New Delhi, were directed to bomb shelters. Consequently, Air India has suspended flights from the region for a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

