Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its youth wing's 'shirtless protest' during the India AI Summit, labeling it as a malignant effort to harm India's global image. He accused Congress of aligning with anti-national elements, harming India's reputation before foreign dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:30 IST
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of maligning India's reputation through a 'shirtless protest' staged by its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. Modi claimed that the Congress has transformed into what he dubbed the 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress.'

Speaking at a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Modi drew parallels between the current Congress and historical entities like the Muslim League, alleging that such affiliations contribute to defaming India internationally. Modi asserted that these actions are similar to historical acts of dissent that led to the partition of India.

The Prime Minister also criticized Congress for its electoral setbacks, suggesting that the party's attempts to degrade India are acts of vengeance. He highlighted that the Congress has undermined the country's armed forces and sided with adversarial narratives against national interests. Modi reiterated that the nation is rebuking the Congress for its supposed misdeeds.

TRENDING

1
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany
2
AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

AI's Role in Law: A Tool, Not a Replacement

 India
3
Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assault on the Islamic Republic, reports AP.

Explosions heard in Qatar as Iran launches counterattack over Israel-US assa...

 Global
4
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026