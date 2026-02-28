PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of maligning India's reputation through a 'shirtless protest' staged by its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. Modi claimed that the Congress has transformed into what he dubbed the 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress.'

Speaking at a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Modi drew parallels between the current Congress and historical entities like the Muslim League, alleging that such affiliations contribute to defaming India internationally. Modi asserted that these actions are similar to historical acts of dissent that led to the partition of India.

The Prime Minister also criticized Congress for its electoral setbacks, suggesting that the party's attempts to degrade India are acts of vengeance. He highlighted that the Congress has undermined the country's armed forces and sided with adversarial narratives against national interests. Modi reiterated that the nation is rebuking the Congress for its supposed misdeeds.