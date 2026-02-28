Political Tensions Rise Over Bihar's Rajya Sabha Seat Allocation

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stepped up calls for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), to receive a promised Rajya Sabha seat for the upcoming elections in March. Manjhi insists that the BJP pledged one of the seats to HAM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a promise yet to be honored.

The Election Commission has announced that elections will be conducted for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, with the NDA currently holding three of them. Candidates have until March 5 to file nominations, with scrutiny set for the following day. Withdrawals are allowed until March 9.

While the NDA has yet to declare its candidates, the opposition Mahagathbandhan plans to ally strategically for a win. The grand alliance, lacking assured numbers, hopes to gain from AIMIM and BSP's support to secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

