Political Tensions Rise Over Bihar's Rajya Sabha Seat Allocation

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi demands a Rajya Sabha seat for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, as promised by the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections. Elections for Bihar's Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for March, with political alliances vying for influence. The RJD seeks support from AIMIM and BSP.

Updated: 28-02-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stepped up calls for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), to receive a promised Rajya Sabha seat for the upcoming elections in March. Manjhi insists that the BJP pledged one of the seats to HAM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a promise yet to be honored.

The Election Commission has announced that elections will be conducted for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, with the NDA currently holding three of them. Candidates have until March 5 to file nominations, with scrutiny set for the following day. Withdrawals are allowed until March 9.

While the NDA has yet to declare its candidates, the opposition Mahagathbandhan plans to ally strategically for a win. The grand alliance, lacking assured numbers, hopes to gain from AIMIM and BSP's support to secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

