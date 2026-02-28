Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stand: Lebanon's Fragile Line Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Hezbollah expressed solidarity with Iran amid attacks from the U.S. and Israel, warning of regional consequences. Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, urged avoidance of actions threatening Lebanon's security. Hezbollah, weakened by Israel in 2024, refrained from stating a direct involvement in the conflict.

Updated: 28-02-2026 21:47 IST
Hezbollah has declared its support for Iran as tensions rise following military actions by the United States and Israel. The organization issued a warning about widespread repercussions for the region, though it stopped short of committing to direct involvement.

In recent history, Hezbollah has frequently clashed with Israel, operating as both a militia and a political party since its formation in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. A significant setback occurred in 2024 when its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, died during a conflict with Israel, which promised severe responses to any Hezbollah involvement in the Iran-U.S. conflict.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to these unfolding events by emphasizing national security, urging Lebanese citizens to prioritize the country's interests, and cautioning against being drawn into volatile engagements.

