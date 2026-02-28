Left Menu

Left Parties Slam US-Israel Aggression Against Iran

Left parties in India condemned US and Israel's military attacks on Iran, calling them illegal and dangerous to global peace. They urged India to denounce these actions and prioritize the safety of Indian citizens in Iran, highlighting the risks to regional stability and economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:37 IST
  • India

On Saturday, left-wing parties across India strongly condemned military attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, labeling them as gross violations of international law and a significant threat to global peace. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) asserted that the assaults flagrantly ignored Iran's national sovereignty and ongoing diplomatic talks.

The party criticized US President Donald Trump's administration, suggesting that the moves were belligerent acts ignoring international norms. Furthermore, critiques were also aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, calling for a governmental condemnation of actions perceived as undermining India's strategic relations with Iran.

CPI and CPI(M) leaders stressed the vital need for India's response to prioritize the safety of approximately 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran amidst escalating tensions. They urged the Indian government to leverage diplomatic channels to foster restraint and dialogue to protect broader regional stability and national interests.

