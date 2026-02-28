Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Resilience After Chooralmala-Mundakkai Tragedy

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed pride over the concerted efforts made by political parties to assist survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai tragedy. She acknowledged the Indian Union Muslim League for their pivotal role in building homes for those affected.

The tragedy, a devastating landslide in July 2024, resulted in over 200 fatalities and significant property loss. Vadra noted the efficiency and organization of relief efforts in contrast to typical disaster site chaos.

Furthermore, Vadra emphasized ongoing development projects, including a critical bridge construction, and stressed the importance of culturally respectful education initiatives for tribal communities in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)