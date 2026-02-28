Left Menu

Condemning Conflict: Starmer's Call for Diplomatic Peace in Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced Iran's broad military strikes in West Asia, emphasizing Britain's civilian protection and regional stability efforts. He reaffirmed the UK's non-involvement in US-Israeli strikes but condemned Iran's oppressive regime and urged an end to their nuclear ambitions, violence, and regional destabilization. Britain prioritizes diplomatic resolutions and preserving international safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:07 IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday condemned Iran's deathly military actions across West Asia, highlighting Britain's leadership in regional defense operations. He asserted British planes are deployed strategically with a strong message against Iran's aggressive postures.

In remarks post an emergency COBRA meeting, Starmer clarified the UK's non-involvement in the recent US-Israel incursions in Iran. Yet, he disparaged Iran's regime as horrifically unjust, pointing to their systemic aggression and destabilizing impact within the region. Starmer stressed the urgency in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms as a core UK and ally objective.

With heightened British defensive actions and a cautious advisory for nationals in vulnerable Middle Eastern nations, Starmer urged a return to diplomatic dialogues. The E3 collective statement from Britain, France, and Germany amplified calls for nuclear de-escalation and curtailing regional disruption, emphasizing a future determined by the Iranian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

