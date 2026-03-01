Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Middle Eastern counterparts as tensions escalated following a US-Israel offensive against Iran. The talks stressed India's concerns, urging dialogue and diplomacy. The US-Israeli strikes saw retaliatory attacks from Iran, raising global apprehension about the region's stability.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in critical dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar as tensions grew in the Middle East following a US-Israel military offensive against Iran. The conversations emphasized India's profound concerns.
In discussions with Iran, Jaishankar emphasized India's worries about the escalating situation in the region, advocating for peace and stability. He further urged dialogue and diplomacy during talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar.
Jaishankar communicated with several Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Al Saud and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed, expressing thanks for their focus on the welfare of the Indian community amid rising tensions. The situation remains volatile after Iran's retaliatory strikes following US-Israel's initial military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Iran
- Israel
- Middle East
- US
- retaliation
- diplomacy
- dialogue
- Gulf
- escalation
ALSO READ
Epic Fury Unleashed: US-Israel Strike on Iran Sparks Global Tension
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes
Unprecedented Strikes: US-Israel Operation Targets Iran's Leadership
Geopolitical Tensions Erupt: US and Israel Launch Major Offensive on Iran