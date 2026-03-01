Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Middle Eastern counterparts as tensions escalated following a US-Israel offensive against Iran. The talks stressed India's concerns, urging dialogue and diplomacy. The US-Israeli strikes saw retaliatory attacks from Iran, raising global apprehension about the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:44 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in critical dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar as tensions grew in the Middle East following a US-Israel military offensive against Iran. The conversations emphasized India's profound concerns.

In discussions with Iran, Jaishankar emphasized India's worries about the escalating situation in the region, advocating for peace and stability. He further urged dialogue and diplomacy during talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar.

Jaishankar communicated with several Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Al Saud and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed, expressing thanks for their focus on the welfare of the Indian community amid rising tensions. The situation remains volatile after Iran's retaliatory strikes following US-Israel's initial military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
3
The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

The Nuclear Standoff: U.S. and Iran's Strategic Game Board

 United States
4
Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

Israeli Closure of Gaza Crossings: Humanitarian Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026