Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in critical dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar as tensions grew in the Middle East following a US-Israel military offensive against Iran. The conversations emphasized India's profound concerns.

In discussions with Iran, Jaishankar emphasized India's worries about the escalating situation in the region, advocating for peace and stability. He further urged dialogue and diplomacy during talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar.

Jaishankar communicated with several Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Al Saud and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed, expressing thanks for their focus on the welfare of the Indian community amid rising tensions. The situation remains volatile after Iran's retaliatory strikes following US-Israel's initial military actions.

