Vice President Urges Journalists to Combat Misinformation for 'Viksit Bharat'

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the challenges posed by fake news at the IIMC convocation. He stressed the role of journalists in countering misinformation and urged graduates to drive positive societal change, emphasizing the importance of truthfulness in journalism for India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:44 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the 57th convocation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan flagged the pressing issue of fake news and misinformation.

He stressed that journalists have a duty to uphold truthfulness as the nation progresses towards 'Viksit Bharat.'

The vice president encouraged graduates to be agents of positive societal change, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

