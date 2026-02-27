Vice President Urges Journalists to Combat Misinformation for 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the 57th convocation at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan flagged the pressing issue of fake news and misinformation.

He stressed that journalists have a duty to uphold truthfulness as the nation progresses towards 'Viksit Bharat.'

The vice president encouraged graduates to be agents of positive societal change, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)