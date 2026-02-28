Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

In a significant move, Israeli-U.S. joint operations conducted on Saturday targeted sites frequented by senior Iranian officials, leading to the elimination of several key figures, according to an Israeli military official.

These pre-planned strikes, developed over months, successfully hit three locations where senior members of the Iranian regime were convening. The operations disrupted essential figures integral to the governance and management of Iran's strategic campaigns.

This coordinated effort marks a pivotal moment in the tactical approach against the Iranian regime, dealing a strategic blow to its operational leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)