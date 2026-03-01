Turmoil in Kashmir: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
Protests erupted in Kashmir as hundreds took to the streets against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. Demonstrations occurred in areas with large Shia populations, with protestors shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans as tensions rise in the region.
Kashmir witnessed a wave of protests on Sunday as residents reacted strongly against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly in a US-Israel strike.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in areas with significant Shia populations, expressing anger through peaceful marches and vocal slogans condemning the United States and Israel.
According to Iranian state media, Khamenei's death was confirmed early Sunday, prompting widespread public outcry and escalating regional tensions.
