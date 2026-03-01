Middle East Tensions Escalate After Targeted Strikes

The Middle East's political landscape was shaken over the weekend as Israel and the United States launched coordinated airstrikes targeting Iran, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This move heightened tensions, especially as it coincides with ongoing political instabilities in Tehran and signals a strategic push against the country's nuclear program.

Iran retaliated swiftly, aiming ballistic missiles at Gulf states and U.S. bases, sparking fear and uncertainty across the region. The significant escalation forced major airports, including Dubai's busy hub, to halt operations. Observers are now watching closely as Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens a larger offensive.

Global leaders are on high alert as the fallout from these strikes reverberates through diplomatic and economic channels. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route, has been closed, potentially impacting global oil markets. The international community awaits further developments amid a backdrop of regional protests and strategic recalibrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)