Chief Minister M K Stalin Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Calls for Unity and Dravidian Legacy

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated his 73rd birthday, he received warm wishes from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor R N Ravi. On social media, PM Modi extended his heartfelt greetings, wishing Stalin a long and healthy life.

Stalin reiterated his commitment to protecting the Tamil language and interests, urging for unity against perceived conspiracies. He highlighted the Dravidian model's success in transforming Tamil Nadu into a state admired worldwide, and pledged to uphold the legacy of Dravidian icons.

In recognition of these efforts, the President of the Trained Priests Students Association, V Ranganathan, acknowledged Stalin's government for revitalizing priest training with a focus on social equality. The association called for appointments of government-trained priests in major temples to further this mission.