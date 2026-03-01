Left Menu

CJI Justice Surya Kant Visits Sacred Tirumala Temple

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Welcomed with traditional honours, he participated in religious rituals and received prasadam. This marked his first visit to the temple since assuming office as CJI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:58 IST
Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, visited the esteemed Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Sunday, marking his first pilgrimage to the sacred site since assuming office.

Justice Kant was greeted with traditional honours and Vedic chants upon his arrival at 'Mahadwaram' by the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

During the visit, he offered prayers, received silk garments at Ranganayakula Mandapam, and was presented with Theertha Prasadam, participating in customary rituals as detailed by TTD Chief Vigilance And Security Officer Murali Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

