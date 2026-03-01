Andhra CM Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered birthday wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. He wished both leaders good health and long life dedicated to public service, emphasizing their contributions and the importance of their roles in their respective states.
On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday greetings to his counterparts in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin, respectively.
The Telugu Desam Party leader conveyed his hopes for good health, happiness, and a prolonged life in public service for both leaders, appreciating their dedicated work.
Naidu made his wishes public through a post on social media platform X, highlighting the continued camaraderie and mutual respect among the country's political leaders.
