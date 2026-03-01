Left Menu

Andhra CM Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered birthday wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. He wished both leaders good health and long life dedicated to public service, emphasizing their contributions and the importance of their roles in their respective states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:07 IST
Andhra CM Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin
On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday greetings to his counterparts in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin, respectively.

The Telugu Desam Party leader conveyed his hopes for good health, happiness, and a prolonged life in public service for both leaders, appreciating their dedicated work.

Naidu made his wishes public through a post on social media platform X, highlighting the continued camaraderie and mutual respect among the country's political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

