Andhra CM Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday greetings to his counterparts in Bihar and Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar and M K Stalin, respectively.

The Telugu Desam Party leader conveyed his hopes for good health, happiness, and a prolonged life in public service for both leaders, appreciating their dedicated work.

Naidu made his wishes public through a post on social media platform X, highlighting the continued camaraderie and mutual respect among the country's political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)