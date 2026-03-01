Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The projects include road expansions and redeveloped railway stations. He received a rousing reception in Puducherry before addressing an NDA rally and visiting a temple in Tirupparankundram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a significant infrastructure investment in Tamil Nadu, inaugurating projects valued at over Rs 4,400 crore. The ambitious endeavor includes the four-laning of crucial National Highway sections and the redevelopment of eight railway stations.
Modi's visit, following his arrival from Puducherry, was marked by enthusiastic public reception. He also dedicated the newly developed Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore 4th Line to the nation.
The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram for worship, and later, he will address a rally for the NDA, with alliance leaders joining him on stage at Mandela Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
