Condemnation of Iran Attack Draws Global Call for Peace

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemns the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She criticizes global leaders' actions, urging peace instead of unnecessary wars. The Congress party also denounces attacks by the US and Israel, calling for the safety of Indian citizens in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke of recent international actions, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Calling it a 'despicable' act, she urged for global condemnation of such targeted killings that disrupt sovereign nations.

Priyanka Gandhi took the opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting he should ensure the safety of Indian nationals in conflict zones, following his engagements with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump.

The Congress party echoed her sentiments, condemning the US and Israeli attacks and highlighting the need for peaceful resolution. Concerns were raised over rising tensions, emphasizing the importance of returning every Indian from the Middle East to safety.

