Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council
Alireza Arafi has been appointed as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council. This temporary body is responsible for assuming the supreme leader's duties until a new leader is elected by the Assembly of Experts. Arafi joins the council alongside prominent figures like Masoud Pezeshkian and Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.
In a recent appointment, Alireza Arafi has taken on the role of jurist member within Iran's Leadership Council. This key body is entrusted with the significant task of fulfilling the supreme leader's responsibilities in the interim period before the Assembly of Experts selects a new leader.
Arafi, who is also a cleric member of the Guardian Council, has been named to this temporary council. He joins forces with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, both pivotal figures in this transitional phase.
The Iranian leadership reassured the nation of a seamless governance transition as these seasoned members undertake their duties, guided by the nation's need for stability and leadership continuity.
