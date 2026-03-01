Left Menu

Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed in an airstrike during a joint US-Israel attack on Tehran. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the act, labeling it a violation of international norms. The strikes have disrupted travel for over 200,000 Russians in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:03 IST
Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated in a coordinated airstrike carried out by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, sparking international outrage. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack, describing it as a flagrant breach of international laws and ethical norms.

In a stern message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin extended his condolences for the loss of Khamenei and criticized the airstrike as an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign nation. Russia called for a return to diplomatic channels to de-escalate the mounting tensions in the region.

The airstrikes have caused a significant disruption in the Middle East, stranding approximately 200,000 Russians due to airspace closures by Iran and Gulf nations. This situation affects both tourists and business travelers, underlining the region's importance as a key hub of Russian economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026