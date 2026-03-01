Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated in a coordinated airstrike carried out by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, sparking international outrage. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack, describing it as a flagrant breach of international laws and ethical norms.

In a stern message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin extended his condolences for the loss of Khamenei and criticized the airstrike as an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign nation. Russia called for a return to diplomatic channels to de-escalate the mounting tensions in the region.

The airstrikes have caused a significant disruption in the Middle East, stranding approximately 200,000 Russians due to airspace closures by Iran and Gulf nations. This situation affects both tourists and business travelers, underlining the region's importance as a key hub of Russian economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)