Assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Sparks Geopolitical Tensions
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed in an airstrike during a joint US-Israel attack on Tehran. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the act, labeling it a violation of international norms. The strikes have disrupted travel for over 200,000 Russians in the region.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated in a coordinated airstrike carried out by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, sparking international outrage. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack, describing it as a flagrant breach of international laws and ethical norms.
In a stern message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin extended his condolences for the loss of Khamenei and criticized the airstrike as an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign nation. Russia called for a return to diplomatic channels to de-escalate the mounting tensions in the region.
The airstrikes have caused a significant disruption in the Middle East, stranding approximately 200,000 Russians due to airspace closures by Iran and Gulf nations. This situation affects both tourists and business travelers, underlining the region's importance as a key hub of Russian economic activity.
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.
