Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel announced a sweeping military offensive over Tehran, following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes aim to assert control over Iran's airspace, as global apprehensions of regional instability mount.

Following the attack, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, confirmed the destruction of Iran's alleged aerial defenses and highlighted remaining military-industrial targets. Despite pressure from the U.S. and Israel, Shoshani insisted that deploying ground forces was not on the table.

Iran's state media confirmed Khamenei's death, an event termed as 'cynical murder' by Russian President Putin. Speculation about Iran's future governance has surged, as global leaders react to the rapidly evolving situation which threatens the region's delicate stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)