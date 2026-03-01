Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death
Israel launched a significant military strike in Tehran, killing Iran's supreme leader. The attack has increased tension and instability in the Middle East. While Israel's air force claims control over the skies, the U.S. and Israel pressure Iranians to oust their government amidst this power vacuum.
In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel announced a sweeping military offensive over Tehran, following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes aim to assert control over Iran's airspace, as global apprehensions of regional instability mount.
Following the attack, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, confirmed the destruction of Iran's alleged aerial defenses and highlighted remaining military-industrial targets. Despite pressure from the U.S. and Israel, Shoshani insisted that deploying ground forces was not on the table.
Iran's state media confirmed Khamenei's death, an event termed as 'cynical murder' by Russian President Putin. Speculation about Iran's future governance has surged, as global leaders react to the rapidly evolving situation which threatens the region's delicate stability.
Massive explosion strikes Iran's capital as Israeli military says it is targeting 'heart' of city, reports AP.
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.
