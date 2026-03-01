Karnataka CM Condemns Khamenei's Killing, Assures Safety for Stranded Kannadigas

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly condemned the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, while also expressing his criticism towards the United States for its actions in Iran. He stressed the contradictory nature of seeking peace while waging war.

Siddaramaiah assured that the state government is making concerted efforts to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, due to flight disruptions. Communication lines are open with the Ministry of External Affairs to address the situation.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the state's coordination with various officials to ensure the safety of all Indians in Dubai. Currently, 52 individuals, including Kannadigas and those from other states, are impacted, and plans are underway to facilitate their safe return once the airport reopens.

(With inputs from agencies.)