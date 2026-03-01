India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash
India has expressed its condolences to Bolivia after a military cargo plane crash killed at least 15 people in El Alto. The Indian government's statement offered sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured, as conveyed by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The Bolivian air force aircraft crashed on Friday in the western city of El Alto. India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, conveyed the country's sorrow over the tragedy, extending sympathies to the families affected and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.
According to available reports, the plane crash prompted an international outpouring of grief as Bolivia grapples with the aftermath of the disaster.
