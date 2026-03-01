India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

On Saturday, India expressed its deepest condolences to Bolivia over a tragic incident involving a military cargo plane crash in El Alto, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives.

The Bolivian air force aircraft crashed on Friday in the western city of El Alto. India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, conveyed the country's sorrow over the tragedy, extending sympathies to the families affected and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

According to available reports, the plane crash prompted an international outpouring of grief as Bolivia grapples with the aftermath of the disaster.