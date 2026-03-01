World Leaders React to the Death of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei's alleged murder was condemned by Putin as a violation of human morality and international laws. He praised Khamenei for fostering Russian-Iranian relations and expressed sympathy to Iranians and Khamenei's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, calling it a 'cynical' act violating human morality and international law.
In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin extended his condolences and underscored Khamenei's vital role in advancing Russian-Iranian relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Putin expressed sincere sympathy and support to Khamenei's family, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people during this difficult time.