World Leaders React to the Death of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, calling it a 'cynical' act violating human morality and international law.

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin extended his condolences and underscored Khamenei's vital role in advancing Russian-Iranian relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Putin expressed sincere sympathy and support to Khamenei's family, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people during this difficult time.