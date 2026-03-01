Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination

The Middle East is bracing for widespread instability following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes, conducted by Israel's military, have intensified tensions across the region.

According to Iranian state media, the 86-year-old leader was killed in a coordinated air strike by the U.S. and Israel. This move has left global powers on edge, with responses ranging from retaliatory strikes by Iran to diplomatic urgings for restraint.

As Iran grapples with this seismic shift, its leadership signals continuity while preparing for a potential change. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, weighing the geopolitical consequences and potential fallout.