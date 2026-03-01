Middle East Crisis Impacts Indian-European Travel Sector
The Indian Association of Tour Operators has observed a rise in booking cancellations and reschedules on routes between India and Europe due to Middle East airspace restrictions. Efforts are being made to minimize passenger inconvenience through re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings amidst the ongoing regional conflict.
- Country:
- India
The crisis in the Middle East has led to significant disruptions for travelers between India and Europe. The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has reported a surge in booking cancellations and requests for rescheduling due to the closure of airspaces.
Routes passing through major Gulf hubs are particularly affected, demanding quick action from travel agents, airlines, and partners abroad to accommodate affected passengers.
IATO President Ravi Gosain advises travelers to remain calm and engaged with their agents, as airlines are providing alternate options. The ongoing conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has led to multiple airspace closures, further complicating flight operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East Airspace Turmoil: Flight Disruptions Amid U.S.-Israel and Iran Conflict
Air India Faces Massive Flight Disruptions Amid Middle East Crisis
Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers
Gatwick Alerts Travelers: Flight Disruptions Linked to Middle East Airspace Restrictions
Flight Disruptions Impact Kerala Routes Amid Middle East Conflict