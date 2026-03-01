Middle East Crisis Impacts Indian-European Travel Sector

The crisis in the Middle East has led to significant disruptions for travelers between India and Europe. The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has reported a surge in booking cancellations and requests for rescheduling due to the closure of airspaces.

Routes passing through major Gulf hubs are particularly affected, demanding quick action from travel agents, airlines, and partners abroad to accommodate affected passengers.

IATO President Ravi Gosain advises travelers to remain calm and engaged with their agents, as airlines are providing alternate options. The ongoing conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has led to multiple airspace closures, further complicating flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)