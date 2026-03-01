Left Menu

Middle East Crisis Impacts Indian-European Travel Sector

The Indian Association of Tour Operators has observed a rise in booking cancellations and reschedules on routes between India and Europe due to Middle East airspace restrictions. Efforts are being made to minimize passenger inconvenience through re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings amidst the ongoing regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:41 IST
Middle East Crisis Impacts Indian-European Travel Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The crisis in the Middle East has led to significant disruptions for travelers between India and Europe. The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has reported a surge in booking cancellations and requests for rescheduling due to the closure of airspaces.

Routes passing through major Gulf hubs are particularly affected, demanding quick action from travel agents, airlines, and partners abroad to accommodate affected passengers.

IATO President Ravi Gosain advises travelers to remain calm and engaged with their agents, as airlines are providing alternate options. The ongoing conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has led to multiple airspace closures, further complicating flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026