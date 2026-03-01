Iran Voices Willingness for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

In response to recent attacks by Israel and the U.S., Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi that Tehran remains open to any serious de-escalation efforts. This was disclosed through a statement by Oman's foreign ministry on Sunday.

Oman plays a crucial role as a mediator in the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. The country has consistently worked to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the region.

The conversation underscores Iran's intention to pursue peaceful resolutions and reinforces Oman's commitment to diplomatic mediation in regional conflicts.