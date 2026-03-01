Left Menu

Iran Voices Willingness for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, informed Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, about Tehran's openness to serious de-escalation efforts following weekend attacks by Israel and the U.S. Oman acts as a mediator in nuclear discussions between the U.S. and Iran, promoting dialogue and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST
Iran Voices Willingness for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions
Abbas Araqchi
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In response to recent attacks by Israel and the U.S., Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi that Tehran remains open to any serious de-escalation efforts. This was disclosed through a statement by Oman's foreign ministry on Sunday.

Oman plays a crucial role as a mediator in the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. The country has consistently worked to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the region.

The conversation underscores Iran's intention to pursue peaceful resolutions and reinforces Oman's commitment to diplomatic mediation in regional conflicts.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
4
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026