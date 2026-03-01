Iran Voices Willingness for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, informed Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, about Tehran's openness to serious de-escalation efforts following weekend attacks by Israel and the U.S. Oman acts as a mediator in nuclear discussions between the U.S. and Iran, promoting dialogue and peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In response to recent attacks by Israel and the U.S., Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi that Tehran remains open to any serious de-escalation efforts. This was disclosed through a statement by Oman's foreign ministry on Sunday.
Oman plays a crucial role as a mediator in the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. The country has consistently worked to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the region.
The conversation underscores Iran's intention to pursue peaceful resolutions and reinforces Oman's commitment to diplomatic mediation in regional conflicts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Abbas Araqchi
- Oman
- de-escalation
- Israel
- US attacks
- Badr Albusaidi
- Tehran
- nuclear talks
- mediator
ALSO READ
Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded Amid US-Israel Tensions
Tensions in the Middle East: Israel Strikes Iran Amid Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
Missile Strike in Beit Shemesh Sparks Chaos Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions
Kerala Unites Against US-Israel Strikes on Iran