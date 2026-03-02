Escalating Tensions: Missile Attacks Heighten Middle East Conflict
The Middle East witnesses rising tensions as Iranian-backed militias, Israel, and the United States intensify military actions. Strikes have hit embassies and military bases, leading to numerous casualties. As both sides refuse diplomacy, Gulf states express readiness for retaliation, while global calls for civilian protection grow.
Heightened tensions continue to grip the Middle East, as Iranian-backed groups, Israel, and the United States escalate their military engagements. Missiles have targeted numerous locations, including the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait, amid a worsening conflict sparked by the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The Israeli and American military operations have drawn a massive response from Hezbollah, retaliating with its own attacks, and further inflaming regional instability. As the crisis expands, Gulf states warn of potential retaliatory actions against Iran.
These developments come alongside global appeals to protect civilians and health facilities in the conflict zones. The World Health Organization has urged all parties to ensure the safety of medical establishments amid the intensifying hostilities.
Iranian Red Crescent Society says US-Israeli airstrike campaign has killed 555 people so far in Iran, reports AP.