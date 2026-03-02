Drone Strike Disrupts EU Ministers' Meeting in Cyprus

A drone strike targeting a British air base in Cyprus has forced the postponement of a planned meeting of EU ministers. The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, was called off due to security concerns and travel disruptions, a spokesperson announced.

Cyprus, which holds the European Union's rotating presidency, was set to host the informal General Affairs Council meeting. However, the overnight strike has unfortunately impacted flight schedules to the island.

In light of these developments, the Cyprus Presidency has opted to reschedule the meeting for a later date. The situation remains under observation as authorities assess the impact of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)