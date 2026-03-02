Left Menu

The MGM Group: Balancing Legacy and Innovation

The MGM Group, under the leadership of Nesamani Maran Muthu, exemplifies continuity and innovation. With a focus on maintaining its foundational values of resilience and customer commitment, the group has expanded into diverse sectors while integrating technology to complement human-centric service. Nesamani merges legacy and modernity for a future-ready multinational conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:56 IST
The MGM Group: Balancing Legacy and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Nesamani Maran Muthu, Vice Chairman of the MGM Group, is steering the family business into the future by blending tradition with innovation. From its roots in logistics, MGM has diversified into sectors such as hospitality and agriculture, growing into a prominent multinational presence.

Under Maran Muthu's leadership, the group emphasizes the use of technology as a supportive tool rather than a replacement. In hospitality, this approach enables staff to focus on guest comfort and personalized service, vital for maintaining brand loyalty.

Commitment to legacy values like resilience and customer commitment, alongside strategic diversification and digital integration, has allowed MGM to thrive globally while preserving its heritage. The group now stands as a testament to sustainable growth and forward-thinking leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

 India
2
Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

 Global
3
Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

 India
4
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026