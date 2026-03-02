The MGM Group: Balancing Legacy and Innovation

Nesamani Maran Muthu, Vice Chairman of the MGM Group, is steering the family business into the future by blending tradition with innovation. From its roots in logistics, MGM has diversified into sectors such as hospitality and agriculture, growing into a prominent multinational presence.

Under Maran Muthu's leadership, the group emphasizes the use of technology as a supportive tool rather than a replacement. In hospitality, this approach enables staff to focus on guest comfort and personalized service, vital for maintaining brand loyalty.

Commitment to legacy values like resilience and customer commitment, alongside strategic diversification and digital integration, has allowed MGM to thrive globally while preserving its heritage. The group now stands as a testament to sustainable growth and forward-thinking leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)