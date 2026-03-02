Formula One's Dramatic 2026 Overhaul: Driving into a New Era

Formula One is poised for a historic transformation as the 2026 season kicks off in Australia, featuring revamped cars, new teams, and groundbreaking regulations.

For the first time in decades, chassis and power unit rules have changed simultaneously. This seismic shift challenges even the largest teams as they race with 100% advanced sustainable fuel, adding a layer of complexity to the competition.

With the grid expanded to 11 teams, the 24-race calendar introduces Madrid, and fans eagerly speculate the outcomes for teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

