Tragic Accident Mars Holi Celebrations in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events during Holi celebrations, a 22-year-old man lost his life in a car accident in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident happened during the early hours of Monday, police reported.

The group was en route to a resort for Holi festivities when their car, moving at high speed, overturned and crashed into a well's protection wall in Shirur Kasar tehsil, according to local authorities. The vehicle is said to have flipped multiple times before the deadly impact, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries.

Identified as Krishna Jalinder Mule from Beed town, the deceased was traveling with friends in two separate vehicles. The injured passengers were rescued by occupants of the accompanying car and have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

