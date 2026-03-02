Left Menu

Tragic Accident Mars Holi Celebrations in Maharashtra

A fatal car accident occurred in Maharashtra's Beed district, claiming the life of a 22-year-old man and injuring three others as they drove to a Holi celebration. The car overturned and crashed into a protection wall. A police investigation is ongoing into the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:54 IST
Tragic Accident Mars Holi Celebrations in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during Holi celebrations, a 22-year-old man lost his life in a car accident in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident happened during the early hours of Monday, police reported.

The group was en route to a resort for Holi festivities when their car, moving at high speed, overturned and crashed into a well's protection wall in Shirur Kasar tehsil, according to local authorities. The vehicle is said to have flipped multiple times before the deadly impact, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries.

Identified as Krishna Jalinder Mule from Beed town, the deceased was traveling with friends in two separate vehicles. The injured passengers were rescued by occupants of the accompanying car and have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026