Trump Breaks Boycott: Returns to White House Correspondents Dinner

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his decision to attend and speak at the White House Correspondents Association's annual dinner this April. This marks the end of his longstanding boycott of the event, which has often been a flashpoint for his contentious relationship with the press.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that it would be his 'Honor to accept their invitation' following boycotts during his presidency and last year. He has consistently criticized the event as elitist and adversarial toward his administration, often urging his supporters to reject mainstream media.

Often dubbed 'Washington's prom,' the dinner has been a significant fixture since 1924, mixing political satire with celebrations of press freedom. The event sparked controversy in 2018 with comedian Michelle Wolf's scathing roast of Trump and others, leading the association to shift focus to journalism and public service speakers in subsequent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)