Left Menu

Trump Breaks Boycott: Returns to White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump ends his boycott of the White House Correspondents Dinner, confirming his attendance and speech for the upcoming event. Historically critical of the gathering, Trump accepted the invitation after a long absence and controversy over its satirical nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 05:48 IST
Trump Breaks Boycott: Returns to White House Correspondents Dinner
Donald Trump

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his decision to attend and speak at the White House Correspondents Association's annual dinner this April. This marks the end of his longstanding boycott of the event, which has often been a flashpoint for his contentious relationship with the press.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that it would be his 'Honor to accept their invitation' following boycotts during his presidency and last year. He has consistently criticized the event as elitist and adversarial toward his administration, often urging his supporters to reject mainstream media.

Often dubbed 'Washington's prom,' the dinner has been a significant fixture since 1924, mixing political satire with celebrations of press freedom. The event sparked controversy in 2018 with comedian Michelle Wolf's scathing roast of Trump and others, leading the association to shift focus to journalism and public service speakers in subsequent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Retaliation Over Embassy Attack

Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Retaliation Over Embassy Attack

 Global
2
Aviation Industry Faces Fuel Cost Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge

Aviation Industry Faces Fuel Cost Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge

 Global
3
China’s Economic Balancing Act: High-Tech Ambitions vs. Growth Challenges

China’s Economic Balancing Act: High-Tech Ambitions vs. Growth Challenges

 China
4
Strengthening Ties: Canada and Australia Forge Alliances Amid Global Shifts

Strengthening Ties: Canada and Australia Forge Alliances Amid Global Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026