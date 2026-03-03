SpiceJet to operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers to India: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 09:04 IST
SpiceJet to operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers to India: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpiceJet
- UAE
- Fujairah
- India
- flights
- repatriation
- stranded passengers
- aviation
- relief
- special flights
ALSO READ
SpiceJet to the Rescue: Special UAE Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Emergency Repatriation for Indians in Gulf Amidst Rising Tensions
Global Travel Takes a Hit: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, Soars Oil Prices
Aviation Crisis: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights, Strands Passengers
IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Shanghai with New Direct Flights